Chemyeeka Tumblin 

Chemyeeka Tumblin, project director for the Metro Public Health Department community health worker initiative, is hoping her work over the next two years will demonstrate a larger need for the profession in the community. 

With a background in marriage and family therapy, birth care and mental health consulting, Tumblin oversees one employee at the health department and six more at community agencies, with plans to add more before grant’s end. Community health work is a field that has been active for decades and has been more recently deployed in COVID-19 education efforts. In its simplest terms, Tumblin defines the position as someone who is knowledgeable and representative of a community and aids an individual in finding resources that they need.

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.