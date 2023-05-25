Chemyeeka Tumblin, project director for the Metro Public Health Department community health worker initiative, is hoping her work over the next two years will demonstrate a larger need for the profession in the community.
With a background in marriage and family therapy, birth care and mental health consulting, Tumblin oversees one employee at the health department and six more at community agencies, with plans to add more before grant’s end. Community health work is a field that has been active for decades and has been more recently deployed in COVID-19 education efforts. In its simplest terms, Tumblin defines the position as someone who is knowledgeable and representative of a community and aids an individual in finding resources that they need.
She sat down with the Post to discuss the program’s direction.
What do you think it takes to make a community health worker effective?
I think there will be those soft skills that you can't necessarily train someone with, such as compassion, empathy, someone who's approachable. Also, someone who has great knowledge of the community in which they are serving, whether it be that they are a part of that community, they have some type of historical relationship to the community, or they're someone who is just very knowledgeable about the community.
Also, it should be someone that is a service-oriented person at heart, because a lot of what a community health worker does is based in direct service — an individual who wants to learn and has the desire to grow themselves both as a profession and as a citizen within Davidson County.
How does your past career experience play into this role?
Having a background in mental health helps with being able to identify and talk a lot about social determinants of health and barriers, but also when we're identifying the different social determinants that a person is being faced with. Maybe transportation or education is one of those barriers — I am able to also identify what may be a small barrier for someone to even ask for those resources. What did it take for that person to get to the point to have a relationship of trust and mutual respect with the community health worker that they're working with to say "this is a need I have, can you help me find that?" It’s also helping the community health worker understand it’s not just answering the question, it’s also fostering that relationship of trust, respect and identifying for the person that is reaching out to you that you are indeed someone in the community that if they have a future need, they can reach out to.
What do you think can move the needle when it comes to health disparities?
Something that we're doing within this program that I hope is scaled for others is the understanding that someone who comes into public health does not necessarily have a public health background. I’d like to introduce the idea of a public health course that helps them understand the field that they are not part of — that the work is so much greater than them.
While you as the individual may feel that you're doing all you can do, it is important to be knowledgeable of the systems that are at play and how they work, because that is also how you're going to be able to help address the needs of the individual coming to you.
What else do you hope to see the community health workers accomplish during your tenure?
I think the biggest thing is that community health workers are adapted, implemented and deployed in all programs within not only the health department but within our partner agencies throughout the community as well.
We're using the term community health workers, but we've had community health workers for a while. They're different programs, they just go by different titles and everyone's work does not look the same, but the whole and the community we're helping does. We're all working to increase capacity and meet the needs and address the social determinants of health within Nashville/Davidson County.
Hopefully moving forward community health workers won't be something someone ask "Who are they? What do they do?" but "Do you have a community health worker?"