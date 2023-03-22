At the first community meeting for TriStar Health’s proposed East Nashville freestanding emergency department, the question on many attendees’ minds was, what about Shugga Hi?
TriStar had named the current Shugga Hi site of 1000 Dickerson Pike as its intended location, pending a certificate of need approval with the Tennessee Health Services Development Agency. Mark Miller, CEO of TriStar Skyline Medical Center, told the Post that the organization will not uproot the locally owned cafe and bakery.
“We essentially entered into a contract with the owner of the land and didn’t realize there would be any issue with the tenant from that,” Miller said at the community meeting, held Tuesday night at McFerrin Park Community Center. “Since we know that Shugga Hi wants to stay, we’ve redesigned our plot of land so that her current property isn’t a part of our design. We’ve already cleared the path for her to be able to stay and us to still move forward with the project.”
Shugga Hi owner Kathy Leslie filed a lawsuit in February against her landlord, claiming she matched TriStar’s $5.5 million offer to purchase the site. She was in attendance Tuesday night though declined to comment on the pending litigation.
State Sen. Charlane Oliver (D-Nashville), who was in attendance Tuesday, said she hopes both that TriStar’s proposed facility will come to fruition and that Shugga Hi can stay at its current location.
“I think health care is absolutely important, and we need better access to health care, and people deserve that,” Oliver said. “Right now I believe there’s a situation with the tenant Shugga Hi Bakery. We’re losing a lot of our staple mom-and-pop small businesses and I think we should do all we can to make sure that we can preserve the character of the neighborhood and what people are used to and they know.”
At the meeting, described as a science fair setup, TriStar executives and physicians were stationed around the room to have one-on-one conversations with interested parties. They also offered shirts and yard signs that said, “I support the TriStar East Nashville ER.” If approved, the $21 million project would offer 11 exam rooms, one trauma room, a lab, an imaging department and a nurse station.
Rev. Ronnie T. Mitchell, representing The Racial Justice Resource Group of Nashville, said he hoped to ask questions in a town hall setting. He wrote a list of questions related to traffic congestion on Dickerson Pike, other possible locations and whether local residents will be employed at the facility and for its construction. He said the group will return for the next meeting set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at East Park Community Center in an effort to have their questions answered.
Miller said East Nashville has a gap in access to emergency services, adding that the introduction of the freestanding emergency department would improve access to care, prevent ERs from becoming overcrowded and keep ambulances closer to their base stations. He notes that the new department would serve those in East Nashville who currently commute to TriStar Skyline, but it would also take care of tourists on Broadway, visitors to Nissan Stadium and attendees of large downtown events.
“Especially as they’re working on the River North area and redeveloping this whole corridor, we’ll be available primarily for the people that live here but also for EMS to have a place to bring people, anyone in the area who is injured,” Miller said.