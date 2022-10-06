Almost a year has passed since Health Connect America, a provider of mental and behavioral health services, announced the expansion of its electronics recycling program into Franklin, Johnson City and Chattanooga.
The program, a partnership with Dynamic Lifestyle Innovations, was established to provide adults diagnosed with disabilities with employment while teaching them skills including technical, communication, collaboration and self-management in an effort to give them a better chance at pursuing a career and establishing independence. Participants learn how to recycle electronic components. The company also plans to expand the program to Kansas City later this year.
“We're creating this very unique path to do employment skills training to make them more employable— maybe not full-time status, but more than going to McDonald's two days a week for three hours and wiping down tables,” Health Connect America President and CEO Kristi Shain said.
According to Shain, participants have been hired to work at the Nashville library and in the Sumner County school system.
“A lot of times these guys that come to work for us, they're not even living independently, they're still living with their parents,” she said. “We want to ultimately get them to a place where they feel confident living independently and then go into their dream job.”
Shain shared a success story about a man named Jake who was stuck at home before starting the program.
“He was shy and refused to make eye contact when he first started in the program,” she said. “He would hardly say two words, and [now] I have had Jake in some of our management meetings talking about expanding ERS [and] you would think he was one of our managers today.”
Shain added that the program is meant for people with different kinds of disabilities.
“A lot of these guys have higher IQs than you and I,” she said. “A lot of these guys are incredibly gifted and highly intelligent. It's just that they're stuck in a body with autism or other needs to where it's hard for them to communicate and come out of that shell, but don't let them fool you, they're very bright.”