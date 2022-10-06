Almost a year has passed since Health Connect America, a provider of mental and behavioral health services, announced the expansion of its electronics recycling program into Franklin, Johnson City and Chattanooga.   

The program, a partnership with Dynamic Lifestyle Innovations, was established to provide adults diagnosed with disabilities with employment while teaching them skills including technical, communication, collaboration and self-management in an effort to give them a better chance at pursuing a career and establishing independence. Participants learn how to recycle electronic components. The company also plans to expand the program to Kansas City later this year.  