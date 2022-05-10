New York-based private investment firm Kinderhook Industries has announced a new primary care platform, to be based in Nashville, focused on expanding health care access to underserved rural areas.
Benson Sloan, most recently vice president of national accounts for Nashville-based naviHealth, will serve as the platform’s new CEO, according to a press release. Additionally, David Castor will join the platform as regional medical director.
"I am excited to join Kinderhook and work with Dr. Castor on expanding primary care access," Sloan said in the release. "Our goal is to ultimately improve the lives of those living in underserved communities, which we believe starts with high quality primary care. We will enable providers by investing in their clinics to improve the overall experience."
Kinderhook has initially invested in Smoky Mountain Urgent Care PC in Bryson City, North Carolina. This transaction marks the first in Kinderhook’s goal to invest in a series of rural family medicine providers and the company’s 57th health care-related transaction, according to the press release. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.