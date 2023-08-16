Mifepristone is a medication used as part of a two-drug regimen in medication abortions, but it is also used to treat miscarriages. Public awareness of the drug has risen as anti-abortion activists sue to retract its U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval at the federal level. Those who will experience early pregnancy loss are caught in the crossfire.
Mifepristone, which was approved by the FDA in 2000 for medical termination of pregnancy, softens the cervix and makes the uterus more susceptible to a second drug, misoprostol, which will prompt expelling of the tissue. Using the two in conjunction helps the process move almost twice as quickly and more effectively, said researcher Elise Boos with the VUMC Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
“In the current legislative environment, a conflation between miscarriage and abortion really threatens to undermine making evidence-based miscarriage management available to patients,” Boos told the Post.
Nationwide, just 0.54 percent of women treated for miscarriage received the two-medication regimen before the ACOG recommendation, and after that the percentage rose to 1.78 percent. In southern states, that percentage was even lower, at 0.1 percent receiving both medications initially, and 0.2 percent after the guideline was updated. The researchers did not record a significant difference in states with abortion restrictions compared to unrestricted states. In unrestricted states, just 0.67 percent of women received both medications before 2018, which rose to 2.21 percent after the update. In the United States, about one-in-10 pregnancies end in miscarriage.
In pregnancy loss, patients can choose to wait for their body to expel the tissue on its own, which can take six-to-eight weeks, Boos said. Patients who wish to intervene can choose between medication, or a surgical option, and the latter can also be made smoother by the use of mifepristone, Boos said.
“Many people, it appeals to them to induce a miscarriage at a known time, when they’re in a place where they have access to medications to manage their pain, they can have heavy bleeding in the privacy of their own home, et cetera,” Boos said. “I think for many women, being proactive gives them some power and agency in a situation that otherwise is often devoid of that.”
In the case of Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine vs. the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, anti-abortion activists are attempting to reverse FDA approval of mifepristone. Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti was one of 22 Republican attorneys general to file a brief in support of the move. In addition, in March, Skrmetti sent letters to Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid seeking confirmation that they will not sell or dispense mifepristone in Tennessee.
Abortion politics heighten stigma around mifepristone, Boos said, but the drug was already difficult to obtain. Despite being approved, it is highly regulated under the FDA’s Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS), which was implemented in 2011.
“That bill, even though it doesn't explicitly deal with mifepristone for miscarriage management, speaks about abortion inducing drugs in such a way that it's very reasonable to understand why clinicians would be disincentivized making those medicines available,” Boos said.
While Tennessee’s abortion ban has specific carve outs for miscarriages or the removal of a dead fetus, the stigma and lack of access to mifepristone adds insult to injury for patients experiencing pregnancy loss, Boos said.
“People who are familiar with the law and providing this care will know and recognize that our ability to care for miscarriages is not impacted and should not be impacted by our abortion ban in Tennessee,” she said.