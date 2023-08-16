Mifepristone is a medication used as part of a two-drug regimen in medication abortions, but it is also used to treat miscarriages. Public awareness of the drug has risen as anti-abortion activists sue to retract its U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval at the federal level. Those who will experience early pregnancy loss are caught in the crossfire. 

In addition, a recent Vanderbilt University Medical Center-led study shows years of mifepristone underuse, even before the fall of Roe v. Wade