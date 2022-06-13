Thomas Stricker has been named medical director for precision medicine at Nashville-based national oncology practice platform, OneOncology.
Stricker most recently served as an assistant professor in the department of pathology, microbiology and immunology at Vanderbilt University, where he also served as associate director of the university’s research sequencing core and worked on genomic cancer sequencing.
He will work with partner practices to reduce physician burden around genetic testing, according to a press release.
"Dr. Stricker has extensive experience in genomic sequencing, research and developing data integrations across cancer institutions," said Davey Daniel, OneOncology's chief medical officer. "His knowledge, experience and vision are a perfect fit to support our physicians' abilities to use genomic testing to match the right treatment or trial at the right time – all in oncology practices that are conveniently located close to where patients live."
The company has seen some C-suite shuffling in the last year, including the addition of Daniel in February, Alphabet and Sarah Cannon veteran Andy Corts as chief technology officer and Karen Kizzia as chief human resources officer.
OneOncology works with 700 cancer care providers at 181 sites of care nationally, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.