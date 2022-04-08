Fisk University is set to launch a Bachelor of Science degree program in kinesiology this fall.
According to a release, students pursuing a degree in the program will undertake biological, physiological and sociological analyses, studying the effects of exercise and its impact.
Dr. Andrea Stevenson, an adjunct professor of health and human performance at the University of Mississippi, has been hired to lead the program.
“Whether it be them becoming a physical therapist, occupational therapist or a chiropractor, I’m dedicated to ensuring they meet their career goals,” Stevensen said in the release.
Enrollment is now open.
HCA releases 2022 report
Nashville-based health care company HCA released its annual self-produced report Thursday.
A press release states that HCA hospitals had more than 35 million patient encounters in its 182 hospitals and approximately 2,200 sites of care including surgery centers, ERs, urgent care centers and physician clinics.
The report shares that HCA contributed an estimated $3.3 billion to charity care, uninsured discounts and other uncompensated care, and gave $41 billion to community organizations in 2021. It also states the the company has treated more COVID-19 inpatients than any other health system nationally.
"This annual Impact Report highlights the teamwork and commitment of our physicians, nurses and other colleagues, and I am grateful for their dedication and the positive impact they have on others,” Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare, said in the release.
