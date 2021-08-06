Franklin-based Resolve Molecular Diagnostics has announced it has processed its 65,000th Covid-19 test — approximately a year after beginning the efforts.
According to a release, the 2016-founded Resolve MDx focuses on DNA and infectious disease testing and is federally certified.
Resolve MDx CEO Wes Warrington said that with the delta variant of the virus increasing the risk of transmission, it is crucial the public and private sectors maintain adequate lab capacity for testing and variant sequencing.
“As the novel coronavirus continues to mutate and spread, it is more important now than ever that lab capacity remains at the ready to test patients, sequence samples, and assist epidemiologists in identifying variants and their prevalence in the population,” Warrington (pictured) said in the release. “We are seeing test results with vaccinated people as well as young people are getting the virus. It is imperative we maintain our testing capacity nationally.”
Resolve MDx is a certified vendor for the State of Tennessee and has served as a testing lab for the state in the Middle Tennessee region. The company services Covid-19 testing needs for public and private sector payors, using a PCR method.
“Our company and its investors made a very deliberate decision to pivot our business to assist with the pandemic,” Warrington said. “As an independent, local lab, it has been gratifying to assist county health departments with the effort to keep our fellow Tennesseans well. The work is far from over.”
Warrington added the Resolve MDx lab is available to any business, organization, or residents in Middle Tennessee that wants or needs Covid-19 testing. Home tests, while quick, do not feed into reports to state and national epidemiologists tracking mutations in Covid-19.
“Our biggest challenge with the virus is clearly going to be mutations, and PCR tests processed by accredited labs allow scientists to track mutations. That tracking helps the medical community react to the virus as it changes, allowing them to help keep the public safe. We will continue to do our part,” Warrington said.
Plantensive earns national recognition
Plantensive, the supply chain, retail and category management division of Brentwood-based management consulting and personnel firm Vaco, has been honored as a SupplyChainBrain “100 Great Supply Chain Partner” in 2021.
Plantensive will appear in the 2021 August issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and on SupplyChainBrain.com.
The only other Tennessee-based company making the 2021 list was Memphis-based FedEx. Other major companies on the list include DHL, Honeywell, IBM, Penske Logistics, Ryder, Thomson Reuters, Transamerica Express Logistics and UPS.
“We are thrilled to make the list of Great Supply Chain Partners again this year,” said Derek Cesarz, managing partner of Plantensive. “This award is special to us as a client-nominated award because it reinforces the commitment to our obsession of driving customer value.”
This is Plantensive’s first award since becoming part of MorganFranklin Consulting. Both Vaco-owned consulting firms work within the retail, distribution, consumer packaged goods and manufacturing sectors.
Nonprofit Fundraising Initiative seeks applicants
The Nonprofit Fundraising Initiative has launched its application process for 2022 event assistance.
The 501c3 nonprofit is geared towards helping other Nashville area charitable organizations with their fundraising events.
Those fundraising events selected will see the Nonprofit Fundraising Initiative oversee the creation, planning, marketing, PR, ticketing, auction solicitation, production and fulfillment, while working to increase the amount of money that is raised.
“We want to empower nonprofits to reach their donation goals through impactful fundraising events and marketing opportunities,” said Nathaniel Beaver, Founder. “This is what we do day in and day out in our business, so it was a natural fit as we evaluated the need in our community.”
The Nonprofit Fundraising Initiative Board of Directors includes the following: Nathaniel Beaver (founder), Vicki Beaver (director), Stacey Garrett Kojo (Bone McAllester Norton PLLC), Briana Mullenax (LBMC Wealth Advisors),
Matthew Wallace, Grant Thornton and Kerry Woo (Kerry Woo Photography).
NashComm to provide communications services for Music City Grand Prix
NashComm has signed a three-year agreement to serve as as the official communications partner for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, scheduled for August 6-8 in downtown Nashville.
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed in a release.
“Communication is of the utmost importance throughout the Grand Prix race in order to ensure the safety of the event, general public, logistics, and communication amongst staff and first responders,” Lance Marrow, NashComm president and CEO, said in a release.
NashComm has participated in large-scale events including CMA Fest and the Iroquois Steeplechase, in addition to servicing the state, local and federal markets for public safety and national security interoperability.
“As a local business, we take pride in the opportunity to support our city with the best-in-class technology and equipment,” Marrow said.
Griswold Home Care recognizes 20 years of operations
Griswold Home Care, Nashville North & South, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
The non-medical home care services business covers Nashville, Franklin, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Gallatin, Hendersonville, Bellevue and Lebanon.
Having been originally founded in Franklin in 2001, the agency started as a pioneer for in-home care services in greater Nashville.
“We started this journey with a vision to positively impact the lives of older adults, individuals with disabilities, and their families,” Beth Walrich, the office’s founder, said in a release. Walrich manages the office with her husband, Tim Walrich, who acts as director.
