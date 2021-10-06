Tennessee Nurses Association Executive Director Tina Gerardi is stepping down after nearly four years in the role. The advocacy organization has appointed Kirk Lawson to replace her.
Lawson joins the group after four years as a private consultant, with past experience as the executive director of Business Professionals of America and the Columbus International Program.
In his new role, Lawson will oversee TNA’s operations, including the organization's membership, programs, partnerships and finances, as well as guide strategic advocacy efforts, according to a press release.
“I am honored to serve as the next Executive Director of TNA — an organization that represents Tennessee’s nurses who work tirelessly every day to provide the highest quality care for all Tennesseans,” Lawson said in the release. “Nurses are the backbone of the healthcare system, and I look forward to building upon the solid foundation and rich history of TNA to ensure the nursing profession continues to advance in Tennessee on behalf of the more than 110,000 registered nurses in the state.”
