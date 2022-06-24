ConnectRN comes at the nursing shortage from a different angle — by employing nurses and letting them build their own schedule, shift by shift, at the various area hospitals with which the company has contracted.
The company recently announced it is establishing its third corporate office in Nashville. Other offices are located in Maryland and Massachusetts. ConnectRN has already started recruiting nurses and establishing contracts with the health systems in the region, said Tyler White, VP of hospitals and head of the incoming Nashville office for the company.
In December, ConnectRN announced $76 million in financing including an investment from and partnership with Amedisys, a home health giant that is headquartered in Louisiana but has a sizable office in Nashville. According to a press release, the company has also seen a 250 percent revenue growth year over year.
ConnectRN sets the market pay rate, and health care providers choose if they want to offer any bonus pay, White said. Providers contract with ConnectRN, which in turn pays the nurses as contract employees. It staffs in long-term care, skilled nursing, acute care and home health settings.
Through an app, nurses pick up open shifts at area hospitals. Nurses are vetted based on their credentials and are blocked from picking up a shift if they don’t have the proper training.
“It's usually for nurses that want complete flexibility of the work schedule and oftentimes would like to work in different facilities,” White said. “They get access to all the open shifts, and they pick up whatever they want.”
While it may appear that such a company would disrupt hospitals and their hiring processes, White insists that it is a partnership dynamic. ConnectRN brings nurses who may have left the field “off the bench,” he said.
“When we come in, we don't dilute the labor pool. We incrementally add nurses back into the labor pool,” White said. “The reason for that is the flexibility that we offer — the platform by which we offer those shifts — allows nurses to come back into the workforce.”
Founded in 2016, ConnectRN has a social network component called The Beat and has a “nurse first” philosophy, according to its literature. On Tuesday and Wednesday, ConnectRN hosted an event at Centennial Park called NurseConnect. The company hopes to be in 50 states by the end of the year.
“If we can help nurses get back into the workforce and help support the hospitals and long term care facilities and home health agencies with additional staffing, I think it makes for a better day at work for everybody and that's the goal,” White said.
