Nashville-based health care staffing company Shearwater Health has named Laki Balaji chief growth officer.
Balaji comes to the former HCA subsidiary from WNS, an outsourcing and business process management company based in India. He previously held senior roles in the insurance and health care industry.
Balaji is tasked with scaling sales and marketing efforts and “solidifying and expanding” the company’s global presence, according to a release.
“We look forward to the impact he will make as we continue to meet this critical need for clinical staffing and support in healthcare communities across the globe,” Shearwater CEO Tom Kendrot said in the release.
In 2020, Shearwater added to its C-suite and bulked up its sales team. The company employs more than 3,000 clinicians in facilities around the world, according to marketing materials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.