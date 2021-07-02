National rehabilitation equipment leader Numotion this week said it has acquired SpinLife in a deal that boosts its e-commerce reach in the durable medical equipment space.
SpinLife brings a base of 80,000 annual customers to Brentwood-based Numotion, which serves more than 260,000 people from about 150 locations. Numotion already boasts of being the biggest provider of mobility-enhancing products and personal independence services for American citizens with disabilities. It concentrates on complex rehabilitation technology, home accessibility, vehicle accessibility and urological supplies.
SpinLife is the largest direct-to-consumer provider of similar products in the same market, including both power and manual wheelchairs, scooters, lift chairs and beds among other home accessibility products. The Ohio-based e-commerce retailer provides white-glove delivery and in-home service for the biggest DME catalog in the U.S. through its network of service technicians. These additions combine “the two market leaders in retail and third-party reimbursed products,” according to Numotion CEO Mike Swinford.
Having founded SpinLife in 1999, CEO Lisa Stein will join Numotion’s board of directors. The acquisition essentially creates a new retail division for Numotion, which will be managed by SpinLife’s Pattiann McAdams as a senior vice president and general manager. Founder and CEO of Ohio-based RENTBID, McAdams held the same titles for Bath and Body Works Direct.
All SpinLife employees — an international workforce — are expected to join Numotion. The brand, however, will remain distinct from that of Numotion despite the merger. The deal was negotiated with legal counsel from Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson and Foly & Lardner with other services rendered by KPMG.
