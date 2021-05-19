Local life sciences distribution company Cryoport has acquired a temperature-controlled logistics firm headquartered in Belgium.
Brussels-based F-airGate will join the company’s CRYOPDP business unit, which was assimilated into the company last August after Cryoport bought the Paris-based company for $57.7 million, expanding its market reach by 22 locations across 150 countries.
The transaction of F-airGate will expand the Brentwood-based company’s presence in Europe, the Middle East and Africa — where Cryoport currently supports 86 clinical trials — and marks its first facility in Belgium.
In a press release, CEO Jerrell Shelton said: "This acquisition will expand our coverage in Europe and enable us to provide end-to-end solutions to both global and local customers in Belgium, which is a highly strategic area for Pharma/BioPharma activity in Europe. This region is fast becoming a hub for the development of cell and gene therapy, with hundreds of trials underway in the region.”
“With F-AirGate now operating as part of our growing CRYOPDP business unit, we are confident this acquisition will provide us with additional capacity in the EMEA region through F-AirGate's on-the-ground headquarters, agent network and numerous partnerships with local logistics providers.
HCA launches $50M fund to provide grants across 25 communities
The HCA Healthcare Foundation has established a $50 million community impact grant that will support health equity initiatives in 25 of the hospital giant’s markets.
The fund will provide grants to nonprofit organizations in Dallas, Houston, Miami, Palm Beach, Tampa, Tallahassee, Orlando, Kansas City, Denver, Austin, San Antonio and Asheville, among others.
“The Healthier Tomorrow Fund will provide opportunities to make a lasting, meaningful impact in the communities where our colleagues live and serve,” HCA CEO Sam Hazen said in a release. “For more than 50 years, HCA Healthcare has been caring for communities. By working together with nonprofit agencies, this fund will provide an opportunity to focus on high priority needs, health equity, and do more for our communities than we can do separately.”
CHS sues 19K patients during pandemic
Community Health Systems has sued at least 19,000 patients for unpaid medical bills during the pandemic, a CNN investigation reports.
The Brentwood-based hospital operator — which currently runs 84 facilities in 16 states — sought payment for outstanding medical bills ranging from $201 to $162,000 even as other health care providers put off similar lawsuits due to economic volatility, the report says.
CHS received $708 million in federal funding during the same time frame to compensate for lost revenues and incremental expenses caused by the pandemic, which boosted the company’s annual financial performance to be profitable for the first time in half a decade.
In a statement to CNN, a company spokesperson said legal action is “always the last resort” and that the company adopted policies to withdraw cases against anyone making less than 200 percent of the federal poverty level, about $25,760 a year.
