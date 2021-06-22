Ascension Saint Thomas has released new details of a joint partnership with rehab provider Select Medical to operate 100 critical recovery care beds in Nashville.
The partnership will build out a $13.5 million, 30-bed critical illness recovery unit on the sixth floor of its Saint Thomas West Hospital and give the nonprofit health system stake in Select's freestanding 70-bed facility on Ascension's Midtown campus. Construction of the new facility at West, which will operate under a hospital-in-a-hospital model, was approved by the state last year.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but state filings indicate Saint Thomas plans to take a minority stake in the facilities.
“As we continue to see a rise in chronic, critically ill conditions among aging patients, access to best-in-class specialty care has become a priority,” Tom Mullin, executive vice president and COO of specialty hospitals at Select, said in the release. “We are honored to partner with Ascension Saint Thomas to expand the availability of critical illness recovery services for this growing patient population, and their families, across the Nashville region.”
The deal comes as Saint Thomas continues to expand some of its service lines and enter partnerships with specialized organizations, including in outpatient surgical care, home health, cancer care and orthopedics — just in the past year. Last September, Ascension announced a partnership with Results Physiotherapy to integrate the entities' outpatient rehab operations and physicians into a 55-location network throughout Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.
Select now operates eight locations in Middle Tennessee, seven of which are outpatient rehab clinics.
PathGroup acquires derma lab
Nashville-based lab operator PathGroup has acquired a dermatopathology lab services provider in Birmingham.
The deal boosts PathGroup’s presence in the Southeastern United States and expands its service offerings into the hair, skin and nails testing and diagnosing space.
“We are proud of our combined company of more than 2,500 employees working with hospitals, physicians and patients across the United States, as we expand our dermatopathology laboratory services with the team at SkinDx,” Ben Davis, president and CEO of PathGroup, said in a press release.
“We continue to look for opportunities to better serve physicians and patients across our 25-state region and look forward to introducing the SkinDx physician team to our clients.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.