When physicians see something unusual in a woman’s mammogram, they order additional diagnostic imaging and supplemental screening. Due to out-of-pocket costs, patients often put it off. A new Tennessee law removes the costs of this imaging, and with it a barrier to early breast cancer detection. 

Earlier this month, Gov. Bill Lee signed the legislation which requires health plans to cover diagnostic imaging and supplemental breast screening without cost to the patient. Tennessee is now one of 13 states with such legislation. 

Mollie Guthrie

Mollie Guthrie 
map susan G

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.