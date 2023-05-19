When physicians see something unusual in a woman’s mammogram, they order additional diagnostic imaging and supplemental screening. Due to out-of-pocket costs, patients often put it off. A new Tennessee law removes the costs of this imaging, and with it a barrier to early breast cancer detection.
Earlier this month, Gov. Bill Lee signed the legislation which requires health plans to cover diagnostic imaging and supplemental breast screening without cost to the patient. Tennessee is now one of 13 states with such legislation.
After the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010 most health insurers began covering screening mammograms under the umbrella of preventative health care. However, the diagnostic mammograms, ultrasounds and MRIs that can follow aren’t covered, and can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars out of pocket for the patient.
Molly Guthrie, vice president of policy and advocacy at Susan G. Komen for the Cure, said the legislation is something the organization has been working on for several years. The organization is also working on a federal law, as the state laws can only apply to state-regulated insurance plans. Because Tennessee is one of 10 states that has not expanded Medicaid, some women will inevitably fall in the coverage gap as well.
While the law covers state-regulated health plans, some private insurers are exempt from such regulation. Guthrie said it would be in the best interest of insurance agencies to cover such testing, whether they are mandated to or not.
“We want to implement policy to remove those barriers so that we can get as many women through the screening continuum and diagnosed earlier, not only to save lives but to also help save the health system money,” Guthrie said. “The cancer just doesn't just go away, and it just continues to grow and the later it gets the worse outcomes and the more expensive.”
Katie Davis, medical director of breast imaging services at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said she’s experienced patients putting off or trying to evade tests due to the costs.
“[The legislation is] going to be a huge win for our patients because they will no longer be faced with the financial burden of those very expensive tests,” she said.
Survivors of breast cancer and those at higher risk of the disease because of family history or genetic mutations could especially benefit from the coverage of diagnostic tests, Guthrie said, as they often receive an MRI or ultrasound instead of the typical yearly screening. Further testing may also be requested for around half of women who have dense breast tissue, which is harder to read through a mammogram and is a risk factor itself for developing breast cancer.
“A lot of our advocates that have testified in other states feel like they're being discriminated against because they were fortunate enough to survive the [breast cancer] diagnosis, but now they have to come up with 50, 100, 500 dollars out of pocket to make sure that their cancer hasn't returned,” she said.
With the United States Preventive Services Task Force earlier this month recommending that women begin screening at age 40 rather than age 50, Davis hopes that patients will be prompted to begin screening.
“That is particularly impactful for minority women, particularly Black women, who end up getting breast cancer that is more aggressive, usually more advanced, sometimes with metastatic disease, at earlier ages than white women,” Davis said. “It was very, very impactful that they moved that age up to 40, particularly when we talk about underrepresented minorities.”
Legislation mandating coverage of diagnostic testing could chip away at health disparities, Guthrie said. Black women have a 40 percent higher death rate from breast cancer than white women, and the organization has found that one of the largest contributing factors to that is a lack of access to diagnostic imaging.
“We're still losing 40,000 women and men to this disease every year so we need to make sure that we're still emphasizing the need for people to get their annual exams — whether it be a screening or diagnostic — and to stay in the continuum,” she said. “It's not a one time thing.”