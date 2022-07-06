Acute Behavioral Health, a Nashville-based inpatient and outpatient short-term residential treatment program, announced that it has acquired Hallmark Youthcare, a Virginia inpatient facility also for youth with behavioral and mental health needs. The facility has 82 beds.
Mike McCulla, CEO of Acute Behavioral Health, said in a release that this transaction will also mark the beginning of exploring new ways to keep the youth they serve home with their families.
“The acquisition of Hallmark provides a unique opportunity for Acute Behavioral Health to expand its footprint in Virginia,” McCulla said. “Hallmark’s 46-year history of providing quality care and services focused on reuniting patients with their families aligns well with ABH’s development vision and operating model.”
Petra Capital Partners and Harbert Credit Solutions were both financial partners in the deal, and also had given initial investments for the formation of ABH, in addition to Elm Creek Partners. The value of the deal was not disclosed.
Hallmark Youthcare is the first facility acquired by Acute Behavioral Health. Founded in 2021 by health care industry veterans Mike McCulla and Al Smith, ABH looks to add 10 facilities in the next five years through acquisition and purchasing unused facilities, said McCulla.
