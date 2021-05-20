Brentwood-based Optum subsidiary naviHealth has promoted Harrison Frist to chief operating officer.
Formerly the president of market operations at the post-acute care management company, Frist takes the COO spot as naviHealth merges its market and central operations teams after being bought by Optum last May.
Dave Adams, president of central operations, will leave the company to "pursue other opportunities" in June.
Frist has been a “key strategic leader and stabilizing presence” at naviHealth for nine years, according to a company spokesperson, and previously worked for Chinaco Healthcare Corporation, an HCA Healthcare spin-off in China founded by Thomas Frist Jr. that was later bought by Bain Capital for $150 million in 2016.
In his new role, Frist will oversee a new senior leadership team — yet to be announced — that will focus on service delivery, internal collaboration and integrating within the Optum organization.
