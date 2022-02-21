Murfreesboro-based senior care facilities company National HealthCare Corp. is planning to open a center in Knoxville this year.
According to a release, the 64-bed Knoxville Center for Behavioral Medicine will provide treatment to adult and geriatric patients with psychiatric, emotional and addictive disorders. Partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs will be offered based on clinical need.
NHC is partnering with Tennova Healthcare and the University of Tennessee Medical Center on the facility.
The cost to get the treatment center operational and an opening date were not disclosed in the release.
In addition, NHC will open this year a behavioral health hospital in Maryland Heights, Missouri, to supplement its Osage Beach Center for Cognitive Disorders in Osage Beach, Missouri.
The Maryland Heights Center for Behavioral Health will be a 16-bed geriatric hospital that provides psychiatric care and be positioned adjacent to NHC Maryland Heights, a 220-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation center.
"Nearly 50 percent of Americans will be diagnosed with a mental health problem in their lifetime," Dr. Shawna Nymeyer, NHC vice president of behavioral health, said in the release. "When a mental health crisis occurs, having access to high quality, safe and compassionate care is critical."
National HealthCare affiliates operate for themselves and third parties a collective 75 skilled nursing facilities with 9,473 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 24 assisted living communities, five independent living communities, one behavioral health hospital, 34 homecare agencies and 28 hospice agencies.
Shares of NHC (Ticker: NHC) ended Friday trading at $63.96, down 0.06 percent. Year to date, the stock is down $4.16 per share.
