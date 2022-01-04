Four Waller Lansden attorneys have joined the Nashville office of law firm Epstein Becker Green.
Christopher Dunn, Jeremy Oliver and Keith Randall are joining EBG as members while Briant Shumard joins as an associate. The foursome specializes in health care construction matters, including design, construction and real estate litigation for health care providers and real estate investors.
It’s not the first time EBG has turned to Waller for talent. In 2017, the New York-based firm picked ex-Waller partner Richard Westling to set up its then-new Nashville office.
“Our former firm is an excellent Nashville law firm and Jeremy and Keith and Briant and I leave many friends and valued colleagues there,” Dunn said in a release. “But the opportunity to work with EBG’s health care attorneys in the nation’s capital, and across the country, presented an opportunity to provide resources to our clients that was very compelling as construction lawyers. We believe that we have joined a team we can grow alongside, with a likeminded culture and a similar drive to cultivate innovative solutions for clients across the country. We look forward to what we can do together with our new colleagues and expanded footprint from home in Nashville.”
