Nashville-based biopharmaceutical company Amytrx has raised $18 million to continue clinical research on AMTX-100, a topical drug used to treat several skin inflammatory disorders.
The research for the drug centers on atopic dermatitis, the most common type of eczema. It is the most common chronic inflammatory skin disease, affecting nearly 17 million people in America, according to a press release from Amytrx.
Amytrx looks to AMTX-100 as an alternative to more traditional treatments like infusions and steroids, which can put individuals at risk for disease, the release said. In its development, AMTX-100 has proven to have potential in preclinical and clinical studies on atopic dermatitis and potential for success with psoriasis, rosacea, lupus, acne, shingles and herpes.
"We are counting on success in our Phase 2 in atopic dermatitis clinical trial as we move forward and begin a seamless transition toward our future goals in other immune mediated disorders," Amytrx chief business officer Randall Riggs said in a press release. "We also see the promise of a new localized treatment for adolescents with a therapeutic that doesn't suppress the immune system like many topical steroids on the market.”
Amytrx was founded in 2014, and focuses on peptide therapies to control inflammation and metabolic diseases. It partners with Vanderbilt University in securing patents.
