Lullabies help babies sleep, but for premature infants, it is not that simple. There is a science to the music that is best for their developing brains, board certified music therapist Alejandra Ferrer told the Post.
Ferrer, also a music therapy professor at Belmont University, is raising money to equip each of the babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at TriStar Centennial Hospital with their own sound system. She noticed nurses were using their personal cell phones to play music for the infants and stepped in to improve the process using her music therapy expertise.
The first improvement was getting two speakers to put on either side of the infant’s head so they can process the sound through both ears. The music shouldn’t be too loud, Ferrer said. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends no more than 40 decibels. In addition, they should only listen for a maximum of four hours per day.
Ferrer collaborated with an on-campus jazz ensemble, Jazzmin, to put together 90 minutes of lullabies that follow a number of guidelines to play for the infants.
“You want it to be slow in tempo,” Ferrer said. “You generally prefer one voice, so not a voice in a band, or an instrumental piece with symphony orchestra, but just one human voice singing a melodic line. If you have an instrument, the instrument that has been most widely researched by music therapists has been the classical guitar.”
Adults may like to sleep to the sounds of the ocean, but for developing babies, it’s better to have language. The songs can help infants begin to develop language skills, Ferrer said. Research shows that babies prefer their mother’s voice over any other voice, so she chose a female voice for the recordings.
Premature babies have an underdeveloped neurological system, Ferrer explained. A full-term baby can tell the difference between painful and soothing stimuli.
“For a really, really tiny preemie, a 24 [week gestation] for example, they interpret a needle poke and a gentle stroke or a diaper change or a bath in very similar ways,” she said. “The brain just becomes very reactive and is very alerted to that stimulation as compared to a full-term infant.”
The greatest amount of neurological development takes place during the third trimester, Ferrer said. During that time, babies typically do a lot of deep sleep and relaxation in a place with minimal stimulation — the womb.
“That neurological development is disrupted by an early birth because they can no longer maintain that state of homeostasis and calmness,” she said. “One of the reasons we use music and certain protocols in music therapy that are specific to music therapy — not just music listening — is to promote these deep states of calmness and relaxation, and quietness.”
The NICU provides life-saving care for premature babies, but it can still be a stressful place for them. They’re hooked up to monitors, feeding tubes and breathing assistance. Their days often involve multiple needle pricks and cleanings. Listening to music like that recorded by Jazzmin can help stabilize the heart rate and breathing rate. It also promotes neurological organization, Ferrer explained.
“It is very repetitive. It is very structured. It is very predictable,” she said. “The baby essentially learns they can tolerate this music; they know what's coming. They know what to expect, because it doesn't change. It is unchanging song after song after song after song and so that really what research shows is that it can increase feelings of security, that you're able to predict something.”