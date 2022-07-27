The city and the Metro Public Health Department are soliciting proposals to provide a community-wide survey of health care providers, in hopes of mapping out how health care can be provided more equitably over the next 25 years.
The survey would seek to answer the question: What are the community’s health care needs “post pandemic,” particularly in underserved communities?
Dr. Melva Black, deputy director of the health department, brought the proposal for a survey to Mayor John Cooper’s office. She said that, while COVID-19 laid bare the inequities in health care delivery and prompted the survey, the results of the survey would inform any health care need, not just those related to future pandemics.
“What we do know about the pandemic is that it lifted the veil for us in how communities are being served or not served,” Black said.
The vendor of the survey would also be tasked with predicting how the Nashville population is expected to grow and change over time, as well as taking stock of the workforce, recruitment, training and retention practices of all levels of health care workers. Results would include recommendations for infrastructure shifts for equitable, accessible and affordable health care delivery, according to the request.
Black said she hopes the eventual survey results will inform not just the health department but other health care institutions.
“It will inform the health department by and large,” she said. “It will get us thinking about what the future looks like with the health care delivery, and what engagement in the future looks like, but I imagine it might also be a benefit to other health care institutions.”
The goal is to get the survey underway by the end of 2022. Black noted that 25 years out is longer than the typical timeframe for planning at the local level, but it’s a good practice.
“Cities across the nation, across the globe, especially in public health spaces, are trying to figure out how do we do better,” she said. “Because one, we have a responsibility to do better, but two, because it just is the right moral and ethical thing to do.”
The close date for the request is Aug. 5.
