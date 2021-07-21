Metro Nashville and the state of Tennessee have reached a tentative settlement with drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and three drug distributors to settle claims arising from the nation’s opioid crisis. The deal, worth $26 billion nationally, could bring more than $600 million to the state and counties.
Metro filed suit in 2017 against opioid manufacturers and distributors, including J&J, Perdue Pharmaceutical and others. If the settlement is ratified, Johnson and Johnson would exit the opioid market altogether for 10 years and distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson would fundamentally change the way they handle orders and produce all of their distribution data to a central clearing house. Under the terms, J&J would pay $5 billion while the distributors would pay $21 billion.
Mark Chalos, a Nashville lawyer who is part of the national lawsuit’s leadership team, said the case is a big win for the city.
“This is an important accomplishment in the opioids litigation,” Chalos said. “The proposed settlement changes the way the opioids industry does business and brings much needed money into our communities to address the harms caused by opioids. This proposed settlement will save lives and ease some of the burdens on Tennessee families.
”Tennessee would be in line for approximately 2.6 percent of the total settlement, a source told the Post, a number which reflects the state being hit relatively harder by the opioid epidemic than other states. Most of that money would go to abatement efforts. The fund would pay out over 18 years.
Both Nashville and Tennessee would be part of a select committee to monitor enforcement of the settlement terms. The initial Settling State Members are representatives from: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas. The initial Participating Subdivision Members are: Bexar County, Texas; Broward County, Florida; Chicago; Cincinnati, Nashville, and Nassau County, New York.
The proposed settlement will go first to state and then to subdivisions (cities and counties) for their approval. If a so-called “critical mass” of suit participants is reached, the settlement would be ratified.
Metro Nashville and Rutherford County are represented by the Nashville office of Lieff Cabraser.
“I am encouraged by the progress that has been made in bringing this dispute to an end," said Wallace Dietz, Metro's director of law. "Some steps must be completed before this settlement becomes implemented, but today’s historic announcement is an important development. Opioids have done untold damage in Nashville, as they have in other American cities. That damage cannot be undone, but the proposed settlement could help provide relief to those suffering from addiction and their families and resources for Nashville to protect community health going forward.”
