Nashville-based Melt Pharmaceuticals announced the addition of Brad Osborne as chief financial officer on Thursday. Melt develops rapidly dissolving tablets free of opioids for use as an alternative to IVs for sedation and anesthesia during surgeries.
Osborne has 20 years of finance and accounting experience and most recently worked for Maryland-based Precigen, a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on gene and cell therapies for autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases, as their vice president for finance and accounting.
“His industry experience in financial management and accounting, including strategic planning, budgeting and resource allocation, combined with his successful track record in leadership and management, will be instrumental in helping to guide our company through our ongoing Phase 2 pivotal efficacy study for MELT-300 and our overall development and commercial strategy for our patented MELT technology,” Melt CEO Larry Dillaha said in a press release. “In addition, Brad brings a wide range of expertise in private and public company offerings, IPOs, M&A and corporate planning and governance, which should be invaluable as we grow the company in years to come.”
Melt is a subsidiary of Harrow Health, a Nashville-based ophthalmology pharmaceutical company. In 2019, Melt deconsolidated from Harrow Health, leaving Harrow with around 44 percent ownership in Melt.
The Post reported in September that Harrow lent Melt $13.5 million to conduct trials on an IV-free sedative for patients undergoing cataract surgery, called MELT-300. The Post also reported in December that Harrow bought the exclusive commercial rights of four U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved eye drops for $14 million.
