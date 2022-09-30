Only about 3 percent of physicians are Black men, and area health care leaders are partnering in an effort to change that.
André Churchwell, vice chancellor of outreach, inclusion and belonging at Vanderbilt University, and James Hildreth, president of Meharry Medical College, will host a summit this weekend called “Navigating the Pre-Health Path” specifically for Black males ages 12 to 22 interested in health professions.
Hildreth explained that the lack of Black men in medicine comes down to two things – lack of people who are qualified, and lack of people who are interested.
To address the latter, Churchwell and Hildreth hope to supply confidence to prospective students, using their own success as an example. Both expressed how important it was to have parents who encouraged them in medicine, and for students who don’t have that support, they hope to be “surrogate parents” and connect them to mentors.
“One of the primary goals is to expose young Black men to health care professionals who look like them, who come from similar backgrounds, to let them know that it's possible for them,” Hildreth said. “To have them be aware that it is challenging, it is a daunting sort of thing to take on but with the right persistence and support from family and mentors and folks already there, they can do it.”
Churchwell added, “If you can see it, touch it and feel it, then you got a chance. That informs you that in fact, you can be successful too.”
Attendees of the event will hear from health care administrators as well as medical school faculty, and students in medicine, dentistry and nursing. The event will include panel discussions and instructions on navigating financial aid, interviewing and resume writing.
Encouragement may be a relatively easy fix, but Hildreth and Churchwell explained how Black men are still up against racism and institutional barriers in the educational system.
Churchwell, an East Nashville High graduate, pointed out how many high schools don’t offer advanced math and science courses to prepare for college and beyond. Hildreth described the pipeline to medicine for Black men as “leaky along all of the stages” – including graduating high school, successfully obtaining an undergraduate degree, getting into medical school and completing it.
Of the Black men who are in medicine, nearly one in six of them are at Historically Black Colleges like Meharry. This is evidence of implicit bias, Hildreth said, as there are 170 medical schools in the country and just four HBCU medical schools. He noted that when he started medical school in 1982, there were fewer medical schools total, and now with more available seats there are still fewer Black men in them. Hildreth said medical schools can focus too much on the objective measures of academic capabilities, like MCAT or GRE scores.
“That's important that a student be able to do the work, the academic work, but there are other things that are important as well: resilience, how they deal with adversity, empathy, being able to communicate effectively with patients and with our team, with our colleagues — these are all things that are important,” Hildreth said. “They're not always taken into account when students are being evaluated for admission to medical school.”
Through discussions in the Vanderbilt-Meharry Alliance, Vanderbilt Medical School has diversified its classes significantly, Churchwell said. Churchwell, who was the first chief diversity officer at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, recently had outreach responsibilities added to his role at Vanderbilt and his title updated there.
“We have made a real concerted effort to increase the diversity of our med school, which has really grown rapidly from just a few students back in the 1980s, to almost a third of the class being of underrepresented status.” Churchwell said. “This is on the radar screen of a lot of predominantly white institutions and Vanderbilt is right there learning and adjusting and being part of the dialogue and hopefully part of the solution.”
The summit is set to take place Saturday at the S.S. Kresge Learning Resource Center at Meharry Medical College, 2001 Albion St., from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.