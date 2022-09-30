Hildreth and Churchwell

James Hildreth (L) and André Churchwell 

Only about 3 percent of physicians are Black men, and area health care leaders are partnering in an effort to change that.

André Churchwell, vice chancellor of outreach, inclusion and belonging at Vanderbilt University, and James Hildreth, president of Meharry Medical College, will host a summit this weekend called “Navigating the Pre-Health Path” specifically for Black males ages 12 to 22 interested in health professions.

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.