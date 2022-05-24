Two Meharry Medical College students interested in sports medicine will have a chance to complete a clinical rotation with an NFL team’s medical staff this fall — possibly even the Tennessee Titans.
As part of a partnership between the National Football League, NFL Physicians Society and Professional Football Athletic Trainer Society, students interested in sports medicine at four historically Black colleges will have the opportunity to take part in the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative, which was announced Tuesday.
From each school, one selected student will focus on primary care sports medicine and one on orthopedic surgery, for a one-month clinical rotation with the Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers or Washington Commanders.
In addition to Meharry, the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science (Los Angeles), Howard University College of Medicine (Washington, D.C.) and Morehouse School of Medicine (Atlanta) are also selecting students to participate.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Dr. Digna Forbes, interim dean of the Meharry School of Medicine, said just four out of the 106 students in the 2022 Meharry graduating class matched in sports medicine. She hopes this pipeline will excite students while helping them gain access to the highly competitive specialization.
“We are truly excited to be part of this unique and historic partnership between the NFL and HBCU medical schools,” she said. “It is just the right catalyst needed to spark true change needed for diversity among the NFL medical staff and to reflect the diversity represented among the NFL players, the fans and supporters.”
The NFL Physicians Society membership is 86 percent white and the Professional Football Athletic Trainer Society membership is 65 percent white, while about 25 percent of NFL players identify as white.
"Increasing diversity across every role in our league and at our clubs is essential,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a press release. “Diversity makes us stronger. We have an opportunity to help increase the pipeline of diverse sports medicine professionals, which is imperative for us as a league. This initiative is an example of how we can lend our platform for a societal benefit. I'm proud that our league can help inspire the next generation of sports medicine professionals."
The program is slated to expand in 2023, according to the release.
