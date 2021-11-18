Meharry Medical College has named Rosemary Nabaweesi the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation endowed chair of health policy in the Center of Health Policy at MMC.
She comes to Meharry from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences where she served seven years as an assistant professor of pediatrics and five years as an adjunct assistant professor for health policy and management. She also served as senior director of research and evaluation in the division of diversity, equity and inclusion. Prior to that, she served as a senior project analyst and trauma program coordinator at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg Children’s Center and Johns Hopkins Hospital.
For the past 25 years, Nabaweesi has conducted research on childhood injuries and health disparities caused by the build environments of rural and urban communities. She told the Post her background will help steer the Center as they expand efforts to use community-based research to tackle inequities in the physician and social environments of underserved African American communities.
“We are thrilled that Dr. Nabaweesi has joined Meharry in its efforts to eradicate health disparities among minority populations, specifically as it relates to home safety practices,” James Hildreth, president and chief executive officer of Meharry Medical College, said in a press release. “Dr. Nabaweesi has extensive knowledge in injury-related infant mortality disparities and can draw the connection between policy and environmental factors that influence lower life expectancy in minority populations. Spearheading this new research at Meharry will generate a transformative change in the field.”
Nabaweesi joins Meharry as part of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s Culture of Heath Leaders program, which is a three-year professional development opportunity designed to prepare leaders to influence and improve health inequities, according to the release.
The grant also will help fund the Center for Health Policy’s research on minority health and education inequities in rural and urban communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.