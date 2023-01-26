Meharry Medical College announced Thursday it will train and deploy community health workers through funding from CVS Health.
The community health workers will receive 96 hours of training at Meharry before returning to their own communities across the state. As part of the program, Meharry will also provide training in addressing health disparities to existing providers. The training especially focuses on mental health and cardiovascular health, which affect Black people at a disproportionately high rate.
“There’s a lot of promising evidence around the ability of community health workers to improve health outcomes,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, CVS Health’s inaugural chief health equity officer, told the Post. “That is why we thought it was so important to leverage this across the country.”
Meharry is one of three organizations that are part of CVS Health’s Community Equity Alliance program, announced Wednesday, alongside Sinai Chicago and Wayne State University. Khaldun said the project does not include engaging with the organization’s brick-and-mortar locations at this time, but is part of a larger strategy on improving health equity and access to care. The money is renewable on a yearly basis.
“The Alliance is being established to elevate the voices, needs and experiences of local communities, as institutions work to remove barriers to equitable care,” said Khaldun. “These collaborations will help us deliver on our health equity strategy and commitment to making health care accessible for everyone.”
Dr. Pat Matthews-Juarez with Meharry’s department of family and community medicine told the Post that a hope for the program is to provide a pathway for the community health workers to further their education and enter into health care professions, which would address worker shortages. A high school diploma is required to apply for the program.
“When we looked at how we were going to address workforce development, we thought if you had someone who was trained in health care and had a good understanding of cultural competency was a winning combination — that we would train community health workers to be caregivers and to be able to support their community for all these issues,” Matthews-Juarez said.
The program’s success is measured, according to Matthews-Juarez, by yielding more access than otherwise to health care, by patients using primary care providers rather than relying on emergency room care, and by clinical data that comes through the case management community health workers complete.
“Access to health care services is critical for good health and increased quality of life,” she said. “People living in rural and underserved communities are often met with extreme and historical barriers to accessible health care services, deemed common and usual in a rational health care system.”