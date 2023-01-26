Meharry Medical College announced Thursday it will train and deploy community health workers through funding from CVS Health.  

The community health workers will receive 96 hours of training at Meharry before returning to their own communities across the state. As part of the program, Meharry will also provide training in addressing health disparities to existing providers. The training especially focuses on mental health and cardiovascular health, which affect Black people at a disproportionately high rate. 

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.