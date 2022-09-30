Nashville-based nutritional supplement company Rootine is health care-adjacent, though its overall goal is to help people avoid medical intervention.
Rootine also relies heavily on technology using its own Rootine DNA Test, blood vitamin test and blood mineral test, which use health data points to formulate a personalized combination of 20 vitamins, minerals and speciality compounds into microbead supplements.
CEO and co-founder, Rachel Sanders, a Vanderbilt and Harvard alumna, launched the company in 2019, geared at the “everyday high performer.” Its customers include professional athletes and entertainers.
“A light bulb really went off and I said why am I having to do such a manual guess and check methodology to figure out what's wrong and how to fix it?” Sanders said. “Why can't I use this technology and this new data to make a difference in my life before I get sick?”
Sanders co-founded the company with Daniel Wallerstorfer, who has a doctorate in biotechnology. The company has a clinical advisory board, too.
Earlier this month, the company secured $10 million in Series A funding led by locally based early-stage venture firm Relevance Ventures along with Techstars investment platform and Netherlands-based venture capital firm DSM Venturing. With the funds, Rootine will expand products, distribution and add to the team, Sanders said.
Rootine has raised more than $14.5 million and delivered more than 1 million multivitamin packs, according to a press release. The global nutritional supplements market size is expected to reach $620.8 billion by 2030, a jump from the $381.5 billion 2022 value, according to Research and Markets.
"We're eager to support Rootine as they make nutrition more precise and accessible for everyone, based on science-backed insights and their specific health goals," said Cameron Newton, general partner at Relevance Ventures. “Rootine has the potential to reshape the $500 billion cellular nutrition market through an integrated platform that empowers everyone to take control of their precise nutritional needs.”
Rootine was featured on a panel about investing in consumer brands outside of the tech field at the 3686 conference put on by Launch Tennessee earlier this week.
“It's really a consumer health product, backed by tech and data, but [a]consumer brand as well,” Sanders said.
The daily supplements start at $69 a month for the subscription service, plus $115 for one-time testing or $95 for a quarterly test membership. With ongoing testing, customers can track progress over time and adjust the formula. Sanders said the slow-release microbeads with personalized configurations of 20 vitamins, minerals and specialty compounds absorb better in the body. Rootine also has an NFT community called Apex Optimizers.
Sanders said diet, exercise and sleep are really important, though in the American diet there is a lack of micronutrients, while there are plenty of macronutrients.
“Making sure our cells get the nutrients they need is absolutely critical for every part of health,” Sanders said. “It impacts everything from sleep to recovery to even having an impact on chronic diseases.”