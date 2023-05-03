Insurance giant UnitedHealthcare and Nashville-based physician staffing firm Envision Healthcare have once again come to blows. This time Envision was awarded $91.2 million by an independent arbitration panel.
The award concerns care that Envision provided to UnitedHealthcare members in 2017 and 2018, for which Envision alleged the insurer underpaid.
In September, Envision Healthcare filed a lawsuit against UnitedHealthcare concerning more recent care. In that case, Envision accused the insurer of pushing its clinicians out of network and denying claims for high acuity care after the pair dissolved their contract in 2021. Envision has three current lawsuits pending against UnitedHealthcare.
UnitedHealthcare filed a countersuit, alleging that Envision deceived the insurer into overpaying through “upcoding,” or exaggerating the complexity and expense of treatment by using an improper Current Procedural Technology code. CPT codes are standardized codes that denote the type and degree of care given to a patient.
“While are very pleased with the outcome, it should not take five years to get paid for the lifesaving care our clinicians provide,” said Jim Rechtin, CEO of Envision Healthcare. “We currently have three other lawsuits against UnitedHealthcare, which will likely take several more years to resolve. It is challenging to create a stable environment for our teams when health plans choose not to pay their bills.”
A UnitedHealthcare spokesperson told the Post: “We disagree with the panel’s decision. However, it did reject many of Envision’s claims, including damages it was seeking. We remain committed to helping contain rapidly rising health care costs for the people and employer customers we’re privileged to serve. We’ll continue efforts to protect our members and customers from the small number of bad actors — often private equity-backed physician staffing companies like Envision — who demand unreasonable and anti-competitive rates for their services and drive up the cost of care for everyone.”