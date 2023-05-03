Insurance giant UnitedHealthcare and Nashville-based physician staffing firm Envision Healthcare have once again come to blows. This time Envision was awarded $91.2 million by an independent arbitration panel. 

The award concerns care that Envision provided to UnitedHealthcare members in 2017 and 2018, for which Envision alleged the insurer underpaid. 

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.