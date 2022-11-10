Nashville-based government-sponsored insurance contractor Kepro announced Wednesday it will merge with Virginia-based health care IT company CNSI. 

The combined company will help government-sponsored health care agencies and payers expand access and lower costs, according to a press release. CNSI’s CEO Todd Stottlemyer will lead the new company, with Susan Weaver, Kepro president and CEO, to become president. Both companies will maintain their existing locations with a rebrand slated for early 2023. 