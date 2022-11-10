Nashville-based government-sponsored insurance contractor Kepro announced Wednesday it will merge with Virginia-based health care IT company CNSI.
The combined company will help government-sponsored health care agencies and payers expand access and lower costs, according to a press release. CNSI’s CEO Todd Stottlemyer will lead the new company, with Susan Weaver, Kepro president and CEO, to become president. Both companies will maintain their existing locations with a rebrand slated for early 2023.
"Health care is changing rapidly, and we believe the combination of our capabilities will help our clients meet and adapt to these changes," Weaver said. "Kepro gains a partner with extensive large-scale systems implementation experience, and CNSI gains a partner with deep clinical expertise. Together our employees will also benefit with new opportunities to diversify their skill sets and advance their careers.”
Apax Partners, of which Kepro is a portfolio company, will be exiting its investment through the transaction. CNSI is backed by Washington, D.C.-based investment firm The Carlyle Group.
Kepro has more than 1,700 employees across 17 offices, while CNSI has 1,200 employees.