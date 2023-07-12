Locally based Evergreen Nephrology has named Craig Goguen its CEO. Scott Lloyd, an operating partner at Rubicon Founders, was acting as CEO and is moving to the role of chief development and strategy officer.
Goguen most recently served as CEO of Texas-based neighborhood hospital operator Emerus Holdings. He also previously served as a senior adviser to venture firm Frazier Healthcare Partners and CEO of DSI Renal, a Texas kidney care company.
Evergreen Nephrology focuses on value-based care through financial incentives to physicians based on quality of care. It operates through more than 700 nephrology care providers in 17 states, according to a press release. In August 2021, the company was the first company launched by Rubicon Founders, a Nashville-based health care investment firm led by former Trump administration official Adam Boehler.
“I could not be more excited about the future of Evergreen and the opportunity to work with Craig,” said Boehler, chairman of Evergreen Nephrology. “He brings a wealth of leadership experience with a passion for creating servant-oriented cultures and providing the resources to help frontline clinicians serve patients.”