Craig-Goguen Evergreen Nephrology

Locally based Evergreen Nephrology has named Craig Goguen its CEO. Scott Lloyd, an operating partner at Rubicon Founders, was acting as CEO and is moving to the role of chief development and strategy officer. 

Goguen most recently served as CEO of Texas-based neighborhood hospital operator Emerus Holdings. He also previously served as a senior adviser to venture firm Frazier Healthcare Partners and CEO of DSI Renal, a Texas kidney care company. 