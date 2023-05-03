Local IT services and consulting firm OtherLeft has established health care-focused venture studio OtherLeft Ventures, the company announced Tuesday after having launched in December. 

OtherLeft Ventures closed its first investment in TheraVista, a physical therapy digital health platform based in Birmingham. The venture studio will act as both a co-founder and an investor in its companies and focus on business-to-business (B2B) software companies, according to a press release. 

