Local IT services and consulting firm OtherLeft has established health care-focused venture studio OtherLeft Ventures, the company announced Tuesday after having launched in December.
OtherLeft Ventures closed its first investment in TheraVista, a physical therapy digital health platform based in Birmingham. The venture studio will act as both a co-founder and an investor in its companies and focus on business-to-business (B2B) software companies, according to a press release.
Rodney Hamilton will serve as CEO of OtherLeft Ventures. He is co-founder of Franklin-based financial software company SpendCare and a former CEO of GreenLight. OtherLeft CEO Blaine Anderson and OtherLeft chief experience officer Josh Rothman have joined the studio as founding partners. Peter Marcum, founding partner of DevDigital, will also serve as founding partner for OtherLeft Ventures.
The company plans to launch one or two companies per year, Hamilton told the Post.
"We are looking for driven problem-solvers who are serving the health care industry. We are focused on innovators at the earliest stages, even idea-only, though we will consider companies who are further along,” Anderson said in a release. "We are seeking founders or companies with innovative ideas that can really benefit from adding an experienced cofounder with a solid process and methodology."