Andrew Toy Clover Health

Andrew Toy

Cool Springs-based Medicare Advantage insurer Clover Health has named former Google exec Andrew Toy its new CEO. Current CEO Vivek Garipalli is transitioning to executive chairman of the board,  effective January 2023.  

Toy is currently president of Clover Health.

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.