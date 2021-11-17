Nashville-based health tech venture EvidenceCare has opened an office in Seattle to support a growing network of engineers on the West Coast led by senior vice president of technology John Tacke.
Tacke was previously based in Seattle before joining EvidenceCare as SVP earlier this year. He will now return on a monthly basis to lead the team he helped recruit, in an office building located in downtown Seattle.
The expansion will support the company’s fast-growing client base and revenue streams, according to a press release, both of which have doubled in the last 12 months.
“We are thrilled to have John on the team to lead the charge in expanding our incredible engineering team,” EvidenceCare CEO Bo Bartholomew said in the release. “Our products are making such a big impact for clinicians and health systems, and we want to ensure they continue to evolve with the best technology.”
EvidenceCare is working to build a platform that optimizes clinical workflow and patient care while reducing costs. Earlier this year, they bought local price transparency company Healthcare Value Analytics to bolster the firm’s existing clinical decision support system.
The growth efforts come two years after the company closed a nearly $7 million Series A funding round and since rounded out its C-Suite, including the appointments of Bartholomew, COO Amy Deaton and CFO Britt Groomes.
