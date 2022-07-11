Nashville-based data analytics software provider Stratasan has been acquired by Syntellis Performance Solutions.
The acquisition will expand the Chicago-based firm’s capabilities to help health care providers to determine where, when and how to grow, according to a press release. Syntellis has more than 2,800 organizations using its software.
Stratasan was founded in 2010 and saw rapid growth in its first few years. In 2019, the company started a new platform that focused on expediting data aggregation and dissemination, completed a $26 million investment round and more than doubled its team.
Stratasan's website reflects 11 new hires since the beginning of 2022, including a chief revenue officer.
“For more than a decade, leading national health care organizations have relied on our software and services to provide a clear picture of what's going on in their target markets — so they know where to grow,” said Jason Moore, CEO of Stratasan. “We look forward to furthering our mission as part of Syntellis and continuing to help hospitals and healthcare entities across the country better serve their markets and maximize strategic impact.”
Canaccord Genuity served as financial adviser and McDermott Will & Emery LLP acted as legal adviser to Stratasan. Ernst & Young Global Limited acted as financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal adviser to Syntellis. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
