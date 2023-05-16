Jason Moore

Local entrepreneur Jason Moore has joined the venture capital firm that helped him grow and sell his company, Stratasan. Moore will serve as venture partner for Atlanta-based Fulcrum Equity Partners, the company announced Tuesday.

Moore founded Stratasan, a Nashville-based health care analytics software provider, in 2010, and served as CEO until it was sold to Chicago-based firm Syntellis Performance Solutions in July 2022. Previously, he co-founded software company bigWebApps. 

