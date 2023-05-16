Local entrepreneur Jason Moore has joined the venture capital firm that helped him grow and sell his company, Stratasan. Moore will serve as venture partner for Atlanta-based Fulcrum Equity Partners, the company announced Tuesday.
With its portfolio companies, Fulcrum focuses on health care services, B2B software and health care information technology. Moore will be based in Nashville to evaluate investment opportunities for the firm and provide guidance to portfolio companies, according to a press release.
"We felt Jason would be the perfect addition as a venture partner because he traversed both the highs and lows of founding a company, dealing with setbacks and challenges ultimately succeeding at the end," said Fulcrum partner Philip Lewis. "Throughout the journey, Jason's primary focus was on creating a metric-driven, positive culture for his team and creating successful clients, and we think that experience will be a tremendous asset to our firm."