Franklin-based Regent Surgical Health, an ambulatory surgery center operator, has named Travis Messina its CEO. 

Messina founded Contessa Health, a Nashville-based home hospitalization and skilled nursing company, in 2015. Amedisys acquired Contessa in 2021 for $250 million and Messina left the company earlier this year.