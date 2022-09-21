Editor's note: This is the first post from the Nashville Health Care Council's 2022 Leadership Health Care Delegation to Washington, D.C. Look for more stories in the coming days.

The call for clinical, regulatory and social change was loud and clear during the first day of sessions at this year’s Leadership Health Care Delegation in Washington, D.C. On Monday, a group nearly 50 health care leaders from Nashville gathered to hear expert perspectives on key health policy and political matters. This first day’s speakers focused on telehealth, digital health policy, health equity and the impact of the federal budget.

