Editor's note: This is the second post from the Nashville Health Care Council's 2022 Leadership Health Care Delegation to Washington, D.C. See the first post here.

Following a keynote dinner discussion with The Cook Political Report’s Amy Walter to conclude the first day of sessions, Leadership Health Care launched the second day of its delegation to Washington, D.C., with informational sessions from administration officials and members of prominent health care trade organizations. The day began with an advocacy panel including American Hospital Association Group Vice President of Public Policy Molly Smith; America’s Health Insurance Plans Executive Vice President of Product Employer and Commercial Policy Jeanette Thornton; and American Medical Association Senior Vice President of Advocacy Todd Askew.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.