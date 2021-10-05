This article is part of a partnership with Leadership Health Care, with more installments to follow after the group’s next two events.
Where do we go from here? That was the question posed during Leadership Health Care’s first event in a three-part health policy series. On Thursday, a group of Nashville health care emerging leaders heard from Paul Keckley, managing editor of the Keckley Report, and Alex Jahangir, board chair of the Metropolitan Nashville Board of Health, about the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on Nashville and the future of federal, state and local health care policy.
Keckley framed the discussion with a synopsis of the U.S. health care system, referring to it as a “conundrum of mixed messages, disinformation and business-to-business economics.”
“What I’m finding around the country is that health care is not well understood, even among legislators,” Keckley said. “This system is unbelievably complicated and the worst combination of circumstances you can get. It’s labor intense because we employ 18 million people. It’s capital intense because you can’t operate without a good line of credit or strategic and financial partners. If that weren’t bad enough, it’s highly regulated and every sector has a different combination of local, state and federal regulations.”
COVID-19 then, now and later
Jahangir shared an overview of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nashville, taking attendees back to the very first local case in early March of 2020.
“The beauty of Nashville is that we have so many health care systems and people with a health background,” he said. “We brought health system CEOs and public health experts together in one room to draw up plans. Within one week, we were one of the first Southeast cities to declare a public emergency order.”
By March 20, testing sites were in place and health systems volunteered staff to man them. According to Jahangir, Nashville was one of the first cities in the Southeast to issue stay-at-home orders and mask mandates, and to offer free testing. Later, thousands of residents participated in mass vaccination events, including one at Nissan Stadium that vaccinated more than 10,000 people in a single day.
The key to success, Jahangir said, was the emphasis on partnerships with health care providers, the Red Cross, churches, civic organizations, Hands On Nashville and Conexión Américas. However, Jahangir noted he would have liked to devote more time to underserved populations, including new Americans and immigrants.
“Lots of people couldn’t stay home from work or didn’t have 5,000-square-foot homes to quarantine in. We didn’t spend enough time earning their trust about testing and vaccination. We should have partnered with organizations like Conexión Américas earlier,” he said. “However, we now meet with these groups regularly to talk about COVID-19 and other parts of public health like school vaccinations and blood pressure — the mundane but equally important things. I myself am a first-generation American and having resources like these matters to me.”
At the time of this event, Jahangir reported Nashville had 460 active COVID-19 cases and 55 percent of residents are vaccinated.
“I will cautiously say we’re on the down trend of the Delta variant and believe this is one of the final surges we’ll see,” he said.
Nashville received $26 million in federal funding to address COVID-19, of which $7 million was dedicated to underserved groups for housing, food, COVID-19 testing and education, according to Jahangir. Looking ahead, the Board of Health plans to use the remaining $19 million to advance safety-net clinics and testing, address food and income insecurity, build education liaison programs and expand partnerships for public health and all sectors.
“Beyond maintaining supplies and the appropriate personal protective equipment, the best prevention is to improve the health of our community,” Jahangir said. “My callout for leaders is to keep thinking about these issues. We need our people to be vaccinated and we need to consider disparities in our community.”
Where health care is going and how policy will follow
Looking at the health care industry from a national perspective, Keckley explored five shifting areas of health care and how ongoing changes will affect existing policies.
- Clinical innovation. Keckley explained the U.S. follows a conventional, allopathic health care model backed by science and evidence, but health care providers around the globe are moving toward non-allopathic and alternative treatment methods that address overall wellbeing, both mind and body. “We have access to data about new care methods that do not have origins in allopathic medicine. This is a brand new realm, and legislators will need to consider how to frame policies for this type of care,” he said.
- Technology. Historically, technology had a mostly administrative impact, modernizing provider payments, eliminating paperwork, storing medical records electronically and more. Today, technology can replace human touch in areas such as therapeutics and diagnostics, he said. The new frontier is changing clinical processes for how we diagnose, treat and coordinate care across settings. Legislators will have to consider policy for care that is not provided by a medical professional. What if, Keckley asked, tech enables self-care and patients do not need a physician?
- Capital. Keckley predicated much more attention and scrutiny on private investments in health care. “The reality is that the health care system is becoming increasingly dependent on private funding,” he said. “Policymakers will look at that, especially with the federal debt at a tipping point and affordability a bigger and bigger issue, and ask, ‘What constraint do we put on private investment in health care?’ The current administration believes there is greed and profit at the expense of patients in our current system, which could be a dark cloud for private investment.”
- The role of the patient. Our system is built around patient care, not person or consumer care, Keckley said, noting the presumption is people are too lazy or incapable of understanding, navigating and playing an active role in health care. Voters have historically said the medical system is complicated, expensive and values profit over people. This is changing — alongside the emerging “wellbeing” industry, patients are leaving convention behind to treat themselves or seek alternative care. This increasingly important issue is already enacting change in the form of the hospital price transparency rule and an insurance price transparency rule that will go into effect next year.
- Regulation. Keckley reiterated the Biden administration’s plans to support price transparency, increased public health funding, drug price control, holistic primary care and more. “I see [this administration] dissecting complicated issues and implementing more centrist policies. The political noise has to dissipate on both sides because we’re killing the budget if we don’t address it.” However, Keckley forecasted control of the House of Representatives and Senate is likely to flip in 2022 and impact the administration’s priorities.
The next event in Leadership Health Care’s policy series will be held on Oct. 20, with former TennCare Directors Darin Gordon and Gabe Roberts discussing Medicaid. The final installment of the series is scheduled for Oct. 28, focusing on the TennCare III Waiver.
