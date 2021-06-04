Several nurse advocacy and labor organizations with national networks have asked Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slattery to reject HCA Healthcare’s bid to acquire NorthCrest Health in Springfield.
Labor advocacy organizations Jobs With Justice and The Central Labor Council of Nashville and Middle Tennessee along with the local arm of the SEIU wrote in a letter Friday morning that the sale of NorthCrest Hospital and its surrounding physician groups to HCA would limit the community’s health care options and lead to higher prices.
National Nurses United, a nurses union with more than 170,000 members — including 12,000 HCA nurses — that supports Medicare-for-all and other social justice issues, has also written a letter to Slatery asking him to reject the transaction. NNU’s Southern Regional Director Bradley Van Waus wrote that allowing HCA to take over NorthCrest’s facilities would “carry a high risk of abuse.”
Van Waus went on to say he fears HCA will shift service lines out of NorthCrest to the seven other hospitals in the TriStar network that takes over much of Middle Tennessee, “negatively impacting the local community’s proximity to needed care and services as it has proven to do in other regional systems,” he said.
HCA signed a deal to acquired NorthCrest’s 106-bed acute care hospital and several physician practices serving North Central Tennessee and Southern Kentucky last March. As part of the transaction, NorthCrest management said they will use the proceeds to create a foundation that advocates for services addressing social determinants of health.
In a press release last March about the sale, NorthCrest Health CEO Randy Davis praised the health giant for its commitment to the community.
“HCA Healthcare and TriStar Health know how important our physicians, nursing team, other providers, and support staff are to everything we do at NorthCrest Health,” Davis said. “Becoming part of a learning health system, like TriStar Health, will provide opportunities for our colleagues and physicians and bring additional innovation to our patients in the Robertson County area."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.