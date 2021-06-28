A growing home health care network has bought Murfreesboro-based Family Staffing Solutions.
Arosa, which now has more than 28 offices across eight states, acquired the 100-person caregiver team with offices in Nashville, Murfreesboro and Shelbyville, bringing its staffing numbers to more than 2,000 people.
The company will add health management and consulting capabilities to the local caregiver firm, as well as expand service lines, according to FCC President and CEO Becci Bookner. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Arosa has also opened new offices in San Francisco and Pasadena, California, earlier this year, according to a press release. The company now offers services in California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
“Our team-based approach allows us to treasure and support our teammates as well as offer our clients and their trusted circle personalized support,” Cyril Vergis, Arosa's COO, said in the release. “We have witnessed time and time again the positive impact of integrated care management and home care on client and caregiver satisfaction and retention.”
