Nashville-based health software company HealthStream has released its first quarter results, with revenues having grown.
Relatedly, leaders of the company, which provides training and certifications for health care workers, discussed how to maintain the health care workforce in its Tuesday conference call.
“As we remain focused on providing our customers with innovative solutions to address their workforce challenges, I am excited about HealthStream’s role in supporting them through what we all hope will soon be a post-pandemic era,” HealthStream CEO Bobby Frist said in a press release.
The company reported growth in its net income — $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, up 26 percent from $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. HealthStream’s operating income was up 22 percent, at $4 million, in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. Revenues were up 3 percent compared to the figure of the first quarter of 2021, at $65.4 million.
HealthStream came out with quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04 per share. The company saw a $1.7 million decline in its phasing-out resuscitation products, but the loss was offset by by new contracts, including with The Red Cross.
On the call, Frist said there was high turnover in the last several quarters, but the company has been able to hire people back, resulting in a net gain of 20 employees in the first quarter of 2022.
The company will continue its share repurchasing program, with $5 million left to spend after its March renewal of $10 million. Before that renewal, the company had already spent $20 million on share buybacks since August.
Frist noted hesitancy regarding some of the company’s elective clinical training products, citing burnout among health workers, but he expects that to improve.
“I think this is all a tailwind for us because at the end of the day, you have to get staff, even staff that is going to turn over faster,” Frist said. “You have to get them competent, quicker. It's not an excuse to say ‘I won't invest and train them because if they're only going to be there nine months.’ You better make them an effective team member in two months. ... I think our programs are well positioned to solve these labor problems.”
HealthStream (Ticker: HSTM) shares were trading up 1.9 percent at press time.
