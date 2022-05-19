Nashville-based HealthStream has purchased CloudCME, a Nashville-based health care technology company.
HealthStream already owned about 20 percent of the equity interest in CloudCME, bought in 2019. According to a release, HealthStream paid $4.08 million in cash and $4.08 million in stock for the remaining equity, valuing the company slightly north of $10 million.
CloudCME offers a software product that helps health care providers manage continuing education requirements, with clients having included Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The company lists 20 employees on its website.
“I want to warmly welcome all of CloudCME’s customers, users and employees to HealthStream as we work together to continue supporting the delivery and management of quality CME and CE,” Kevin O’Hara, HealthStream senior vice president for platform solutions, said in the release. “The addition of CloudCME, coupled with our acquisition of Rievent Technologies at the end of 2021, establishes HealthStream as a market leader for CME and CE management and delivery applications for health care organizations and their workforce.”
HealthStream paused acquisitions in early 2020 but later kicked off a spending spree. Company shares were trading at $19.58 at the end of Wednesday, up slightly on the day.
