It’s been an eventful week reflective of a busy couple of years for locally based health workforce training platform provider HealthStream. 

The company announced Tuesday that it acquired an Asheville, North Carolina-based health care technology company for $7 million. Eeds (styled “eeds”) is a cloud-based tracking system for continuing education and continuing medical education (commonly referred to as CE and CME). 

Sneha Oakley

