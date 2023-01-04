It’s been an eventful week reflective of a busy couple of years for locally based health workforce training platform provider HealthStream.
The company announced Tuesday that it acquired an Asheville, North Carolina-based health care technology company for $7 million. Eeds (styled “eeds”) is a cloud-based tracking system for continuing education and continuing medical education (commonly referred to as CE and CME).
CME and CE are required for physicians and clinical staff, and hospitals and health systems are required to deliver and track the training to maintain accreditation, a process that Eeds streamlines, according to a release.
HealthStream described the acquisition as its third in the CME/CE area in the past 13 months, part of the company’s inorganic growth strategy. Previous acquisitions include Rievent Technology for $4 million in December 2021 and CloudCME, valued at $10 million, in May 2022. Karl Wilkins, prior CEO of CloudCME and a current vice president at HealthStream, will be responsible for integration of all three acquisitions.
“Rievent Technology, CloudCME and eeds were all founder-led businesses prior to joining HealthStream,” said Michael Collier, HealthStream executive vice president of corporate strategy and development. “HealthStream’s ability to acquire three of the most respected CME/CE management companies in the industry in the matter of a year speaks volumes about the confidence that these founders have in HealthStream’s commitment to improve the quality of health care and be the best home for their businesses, employees and customers going forward.”
In addition, the company announced that Sneha Oakley was named general counsel and vice president last month. She has worked for HealthStream for nearly 10 years and most recently served as vice president of partner development and deputy general counsel. Her responsibilities have expanded to include managing the company’s partnership program and other commercial relationships, according to a press release. She is an alumna of Tufts University and the University of Tennessee College of Law.
HealthStream (ticker: HSTM) met Wall Street expectations in the third quarter of 2022, with revenues up slightly.