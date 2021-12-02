Workforce training and education provider HealthStream has acquired Rievent Technologies — a Virginia-based health care technology company — for $4 million.
Founded in Nashville in 1990 by Bobby Frist and Jeff McLaren, HealthStream is a publicly traded company that employs more than 1,100 professionals across the U.S., New Zealand and Australia — with the greatest concentration of employees in Middle Tennessee.
HeathStream will acquire Rievent’s digital continuing education application and its clients. Rievent’s six employees will continue to work remotely, now for HealthStream.
In order to maintain and renew an active medical license in the state where they practice, physicians must obtain a certain number of continuing education credits. Educational requirements vary by state and speciality — the number of hours required every two years varies from 25 to 100 with an average of 50. Continuing education hours are also required for nurses. To maintain their licenses, RNs must complete, on average, 30 hours every two years.
Rievent’s application streamlines the continuing education process for both licensed physicians and registered nurses by tracking and reporting hours and connecting professionals to credit-earning opportunities.
“Our customers will benefit from expanded opportunities as part of HealthStream while continuing to receive outstanding service from the same Rievent team,” Rievent founder and CEO Randy Rienerth said in a release.
With HealthStream’s hStream platform and Rievent’s application, physicians could use the same platform to manage their continuing education credits and case and records reporting.
“It’s exciting to add such a widely used, customer-applauded application as Rievent to our product portfolio on our hStream platform,” HealthStream senior vice president Kevin O’Hara said.
Early in 2020, HealthStream paused acquisitions, but later in the year went on a spending spree. The company moved to new offices at Capitol View in 2019.
