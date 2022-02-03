Nashville-based health care marketing firm Revive has promoted three company officials to the C-suite.
Sasha Boghosian, based out of Los Angeles, has been named chief strategy and innovation officer. Previously, he was executive vice president and head of insights.
Joshua Schoonover is now chief client officer after a stint as executive vice president of client delivery. He is based in Nashville.
The firm named Danielle Tyburski its new chief growth officer. Previously she was senior vice president of growth.
The three are assuming roles new to the company and are not succeeding outgoing company officials, a spokesperson said.
“We believe that thinking beyond the now is the first step in creating a brighter future for our clients, industry, and consumers,” Revive CEO Joanne Thornton said in a release. “Sasha, Josh and Danielle are exceptional leaders who are making a demonstrated impact on our agency and for our clients. In this period of evolution and growth for Revive, I am excited for our partnership in supporting brands that lead the way in health.”
Revive was founded in 2009 and acquired by Weber Shandwick in 2016. In 2021, the company underwent a leadership transition, as Thornton assumed the top leadership role from Brandon Edwards. Both were co-founders of Revive.
