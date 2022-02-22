Nashville-based health information services company MediCopy Services has been sold for an undisclosed sum.
According to a release, the buyer was Audubon, Pennsylvania-based MRO Corp., which provides EMR integration, workflow and clinical data solutions related to medical records. MRO is affiliated with Boston-based private equity firm Parthenon Capital Partners and is led by co-founder and President Steve Hynes.
MediCopy will continue operating under its name, with the company home to 180 employees in Nashville and an additional 50 employees who work remotely.
Elliott Noble-Holt serves as founder and chief executive officer of MediCopy, which is based in One City. With the transaction, Noble-Holt will serve as an advisors.
Franklin-based Brentwood Capital Advisors represented MediCopy in the transaction, with Porter Meadors, a director in BCA’s healthcare technology investment banking practice, facilitating the effort.
Noble-Holt said in the release that BCA’s health care and M&A expertise “were pivotal in selecting the best partner and reaching an optimal outcome for shareholders and MediCopy employees.”
Founded in 2000, MediCopy provides health information management services for ambulatory facilities nationwide. Specifically, it provide release of information, forms completion and audit support services that allow healthcare facilities to reduce costs associated with manual, paper-based HIM processes.
