Health care industry entrepreneur Joel Gordon died Thursday at the age of 94.
Gordon was the founder of multiple companies including hospital management company General Care Corp., which was later acquired by HCA Healthcare, and outpatient surgery company Surgical Care Affiliates, which was acquired by HealthSouth.
The Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame, into which he was inducted in 2017, credits Gordon for being ahead of the curve in investing in freestanding outpatient surgery centers as well as physician ownership as a business model in hospitals. He was also one of the 10 original founders of the Nashville Health Care Council.
Gordon also served as president of the Jewish Community Center, which bears his name. Throughout his life, he received a number of awards for community involvement, including from United Way, the National Conference of Christians and Jews, the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and the Tennessee Performing Arts Center,
Gordon was a 1951 graduate of the University of Kentucky and served as an officer in the United States Air Force. He and his wife Bernice were married for 67 years.
At his Health Care Hall of Fame acceptance speech, Gordon said: “I didn’t set out to be a pioneer, but early in my career I was able to recognize where disruption could benefit the delivery of care. It’s very gratifying that my efforts could help create efficiencies in the delivery of care. It’s been tremendously meaningful to me to be part of the ever-changing health care journey in Nashville.”
An obituary from his family highlighted Gordon’s rural Kentucky upbringing and love of basketball.
“Joel loved people and was a mentor to many,” the obituary reads. “His door was always open. He found immense joy in the success of others. Whether it was supporting his family members, employees of his companies, community members seeking insight and counsel or his favorite athletic teams, you couldn't ask for a better cheerleader.”