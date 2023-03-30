Joel Gordon

Health care industry entrepreneur Joel Gordon died Thursday at the age of 94.

Gordon was the founder of multiple companies including hospital management company General Care Corp., which was later acquired by HCA Healthcare, and outpatient surgery company Surgical Care Affiliates, which was acquired by HealthSouth. 

